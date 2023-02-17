Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $693,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:PKG opened at $141.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.