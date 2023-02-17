Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.54 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,371,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,227 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,622,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,059,000 after buying an additional 1,185,104 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,109,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,068,000 after buying an additional 1,146,973 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in American International Group by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,686,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,063,000 after buying an additional 1,103,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,088,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $62.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.68. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.08.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.