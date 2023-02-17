Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $1,403,860.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,413.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $1,403,860.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,413.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total transaction of $1,961,246.82. Following the transaction, the president now owns 77,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,631,920.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,479,608 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $243.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.90. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $160.29 and a 52-week high of $245.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.27.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

