Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 2,021 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Chubb by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.45.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $210.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.70. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

