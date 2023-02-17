Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 6,117 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,204,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 189.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,767 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 26.0% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,414,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,334,000 after purchasing an additional 910,179 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 55.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,015,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,118,000 after purchasing an additional 360,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Henry Schein by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,651,000 after buying an additional 238,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $82.82 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $92.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.77.

Insider Activity

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $552,056.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,397 shares of company stock worth $6,190,246. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on HSIC shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.