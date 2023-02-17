Ontology (ONT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $23.69 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000989 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $214.36 million and $23.69 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,708.07 or 0.06898844 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00079127 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00027426 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00057557 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00029764 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00009975 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

