OpenBlox (OBX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $711,707.47

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. OpenBlox has a total market capitalization of $75.30 million and approximately $711,707.47 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenBlox token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.56 or 0.00424441 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000098 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,926.13 or 0.28115723 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000153 BTC.

OpenBlox Profile

OpenBlox’s launch date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenBlox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenBlox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

