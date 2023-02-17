Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $6.50 Million Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Advance Auto Parts worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,508,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 15.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 34.8% in the third quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 52,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after buying an additional 13,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.44.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AAP opened at $150.19 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.52 and a fifty-two week high of $231.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.44 and a 200 day moving average of $165.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.