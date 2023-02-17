Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,675 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Applied Materials by 145.2% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,043 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,770,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $435,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,029 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $95,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Price Performance

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $115.39 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

