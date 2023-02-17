Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,481 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Applied Materials by 145.2% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $446,443,000 after buying an additional 2,906,043 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $167,770,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 32.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $435,167,000 after buying an additional 1,316,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $95,175,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied Materials Trading Down 3.4 %

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.96.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $115.39 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $143.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.58 and a 200-day moving average of $99.98. The firm has a market cap of $97.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

