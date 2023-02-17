Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.03 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 11,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.9% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.8% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 713,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,243,000 after purchasing an additional 63,608 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $434,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,243,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,043,000 after acquiring an additional 16,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.8 %

EMR opened at $85.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

A number of analysts have commented on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.15.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

