Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GPN shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.12.

GPN opened at $117.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.64. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 266.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $146.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.28%.

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

