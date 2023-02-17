Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,894 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. United Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $128.65 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $133.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.91.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.