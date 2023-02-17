Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.1% annually over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 137.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 137.1%.

Orchid Island Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $11.66 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $433.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Orchid Island Capital to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,097,000 after buying an additional 3,406,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 12.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,862,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,283,000 after buying an additional 320,297 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 25.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,568,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 319,137 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1,436.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,258,000 after buying an additional 1,397,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 28,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

Further Reading

