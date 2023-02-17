Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 114.90%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.

Organon & Co. Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE OGN traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.62. 1,717,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,838. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.74. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.74.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Organon & Co.

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.