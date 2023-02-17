Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55.

Orion Engineered Carbons Price Performance

NYSE:OEC traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,012,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,390. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $24.73.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $462.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.89 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Orion Engineered Carbons

A number of research firms recently commented on OEC. TheStreet upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

