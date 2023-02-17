Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) Trading Down 3.4%

Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.32. 54,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 43,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Osisko Development Trading Down 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43.

About Osisko Development

(Get Rating)

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. Its flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.