Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $693,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $141.48 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.61 and a 200 day moving average of $130.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.33.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

