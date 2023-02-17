PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $461.37

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 461.37 ($5.60) and traded as low as GBX 453.20 ($5.50). PageGroup shares last traded at GBX 466.20 ($5.66), with a volume of 225,267 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.40) price objective on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

PageGroup Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 904.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 461.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 440.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

