Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Spyglass Capital Management LLC

Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,861 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises 5.2% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Spyglass Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Palo Alto Networks worth $73,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 21,890 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 275.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 68,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 49,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PANW. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.8 %

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 245,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,593,965 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,894. The stock has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of -348.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.07.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

