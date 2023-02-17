Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 17,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 297% from the average daily volume of 4,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Pan African Resources from GBX 27 ($0.33) to GBX 32 ($0.39) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Pan African Resources Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22.

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Pan African Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining and production of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Corporate Office & Other, and Funding Company. The Barberton Mines segment sells gold to financial institutions located in Barberton, South Africa.

Featured Stories

