Park Presidio Capital LLC Raises Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Park Presidio Capital LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 310,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the quarter. Texas Roadhouse comprises 6.2% of Park Presidio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Park Presidio Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $27,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 196,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,369,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 581,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,728,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TXRH stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $105.31. 927,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,929. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $107.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXRH. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.42.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total value of $158,628.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $4,144,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,520.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total transaction of $158,628.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $485,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,951 shares of company stock worth $4,479,180. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.