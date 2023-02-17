Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.25.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.55. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $20.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average of $15.83.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.68 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.84%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 150,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

