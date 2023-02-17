Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 52.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 48.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PAYX opened at $114.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.08.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.