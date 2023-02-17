Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) CFO Sells $268,687.50 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $268,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,755.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paylocity Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $209.24. 302,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,150. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 121.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.56. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $152.01 and a 52 week high of $276.88.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 11.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,778,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,705,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $86,063,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $963,824,000 after purchasing an additional 244,553 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after buying an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 290,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,101,000 after buying an additional 201,451 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paylocity Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.71.

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.