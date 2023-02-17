Persimmon (LON:PSN) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PSN. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 1,700 ($20.64) to GBX 1,600 ($19.42) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.42) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Persimmon to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 2,530 ($30.71) to GBX 2,150 ($26.10) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,697.40 ($20.60).

LON PSN opened at GBX 1,421.35 ($17.25) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 636.22, a P/E/G ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Persimmon has a 52 week low of GBX 1,113.50 ($13.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,498 ($30.32). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,347.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,392.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

