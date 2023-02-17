PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Shares Sold by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD lessened its stake in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96,190 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD owned 0.38% of PFSweb worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in PFSweb during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PFSweb during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PFSweb by 16,986.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in PFSweb during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get PFSweb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

PFSweb Trading Up 2.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at PFSweb

Shares of NASDAQ PFSW opened at $7.10 on Friday. PFSweb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91.

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $10,360,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,633,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,588,478.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFSweb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience, including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.