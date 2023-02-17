PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Short Interest Update

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.51. The company had a trading volume of 113,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,407. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.

Institutional Trading of PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the second quarter worth $118,000.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

