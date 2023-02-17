PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Short Interest Update

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.51. The company had a trading volume of 113,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,407. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.
Institutional Trading of PGIM Global High Yield Fund
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile
PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PGIM Global High Yield Fund (GHY)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.