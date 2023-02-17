Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Director Acquires $38,650.00 in Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) Director Asit Parikh acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $38,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Asit Parikh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 12th, Asit Parikh acquired 5,000 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PHAT stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $19.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PHAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

