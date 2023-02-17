Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Director Acquires $38,650.00 in Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHATGet Rating) Director Asit Parikh acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $38,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Asit Parikh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, January 12th, Asit Parikh acquired 5,000 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PHAT stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $19.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PHAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Institutional Trading of Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

