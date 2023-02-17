Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 630,739 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,069,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630,739 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.56% of Xcel Energy worth $196,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $67.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.24. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.51%.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

