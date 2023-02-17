Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches Market Cap of $84.30 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001766 BTC on exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $84.30 million and approximately $104,263.67 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 17.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00184063 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00070311 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00057157 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002306 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

