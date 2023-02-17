Polygon (MATIC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.31 Billion

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 17th. Over the last week, Polygon has traded 24% higher against the US dollar. One Polygon coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00006183 BTC on exchanges. Polygon has a total market cap of $13.30 billion and $1.31 billion worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002167 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.76 or 0.00425780 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000098 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,939.34 or 0.28204451 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000152 BTC.
About Polygon
Polygon launched on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Polygon
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polygon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Polygon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polygon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.