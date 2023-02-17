Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) PT Raised to $350.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pool’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.00 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on POOL. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $417.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $392.00.
Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $389.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $488.75.
Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.
