Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) PT Raised to $350.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pool’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on POOL. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $417.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $392.00.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $389.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $488.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Pool by 33.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Pool by 27.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 249,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,766,000 after purchasing an additional 54,265 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Pool by 20.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 28,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pool by 41.0% during the second quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 69,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

