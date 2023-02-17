Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after purchasing an additional 168,696 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,117,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,062,389,000 after purchasing an additional 178,861 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 29.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,265 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,790,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,958,000 after purchasing an additional 262,762 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.89.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of RSG stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.20. 489,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,138. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

