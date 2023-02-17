Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 2,370 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 198.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $71,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.21. 291,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,766,587. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $50.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.45.

