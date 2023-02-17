Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $435,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10,475.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after acquiring an additional 411,463 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.38. 185,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,628. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.76. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55.

