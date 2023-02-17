Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.1% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,875,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,570,000 after acquiring an additional 374,472 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,869,000 after acquiring an additional 902,261 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,235,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,254,000 after acquiring an additional 875,296 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,157,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,289,000 after acquiring an additional 98,091 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $175.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,865,109. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.47. The stock has a market cap of $241.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

