Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,173,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 133,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,396,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.11. The stock had a trading volume of 364,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,606. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.97. The firm has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.58.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.