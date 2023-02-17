Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 186 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Motco purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sony Group Stock Down 3.4 %

SONY stock traded down $2.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.55. 249,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,906. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $107.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Sony Group

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SONY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

