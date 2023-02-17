Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 190 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 70.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 408.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $114.72. The company had a trading volume of 222,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,310. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 65.92%.

DTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.18.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.