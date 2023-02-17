Prom Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $97.67 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Prom has a market cap of $97.67 million and $2.45 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for $5.35 or 0.00021731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009473 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00044750 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029143 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001815 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00019039 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00216938 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,628.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.04584799 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,897,997.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.