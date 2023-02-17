Prometeus Price Reaches $5.24 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for about $5.24 or 0.00021259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Prometeus has a total market cap of $100.81 million and approximately $275,527.49 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

