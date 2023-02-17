Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY) Stock Price Up 20.3%

Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PRISY – Get Rating) shares shot up 20.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 2,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 4,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.
Promotora de Informaciones Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38.
Promotora de Informaciones Company Profile
Promotora de Informaciones, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of media in Spain and internationally. The company provides a range of products and services, including educational content, such as textbooks, digital resources, support material, etc., covering preschool to Bachillerato and vocational training; and books publication services.
