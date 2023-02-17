PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.40.

PRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

PROS Stock Performance

NYSE PRO opened at $28.15 on Friday. PROS has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $35.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROS

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $70.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PROS will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $90,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,958.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROS

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PROS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PROS by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in PROS by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in PROS by 729.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PROS

(Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Further Reading

