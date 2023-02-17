Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Stock Price Down 10%

Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 10% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 1,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 16,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Prosper Gold Trading Down 10.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.93 million and a PE ratio of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Prosper Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prosper Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper and gold resources. The company's property portfolio includes the Star property in British Columbia, and the Ontario projects in Ontario. In addition, the company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Sidewalk and Skinner gold properties, consisting of approximately 16,000 hectares of mineral claims and leases located in the Red Lake mining district of Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prosper Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosper Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.