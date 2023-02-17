Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Insider Sells $45,000.00 in Stock

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) insider Jason Hoitt sold 4,500 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Provention Bio Trading Down 2.5 %
PRVB stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provention Bio
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Bioimpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,370,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 225,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.
About Provention Bio
Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.
