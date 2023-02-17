Prudential PLC Acquires 1,370 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 584 shares of company stock valued at $90,800. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Waste Management stock opened at $152.27 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.89 and a 200-day moving average of $161.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.