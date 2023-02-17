Prudential PLC Boosts Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,222 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Centene by 112.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Centene by 30.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $68.73 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upped their price target on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Centene from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

In related news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,605 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

