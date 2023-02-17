Prudential PLC Buys 33,244 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,244 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1,377.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Kroger to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.18.

Kroger Stock Down 0.9 %

Kroger stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.24. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

