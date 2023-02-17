Prudential PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 82,685 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.43.

Insider Activity

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

WY opened at $32.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $42.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading

